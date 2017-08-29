Best Ways To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month In St. Louis

By Lisa Payne-Naeger

Over 55 million people in our country are of Hispanic origin. And St. Louis is not under represented by this colorful and rich culture. From September 15 to October 15, hispanics and anyone who loves the Hispanic culture will pay tribute to this wonderful Hispanic heritage by enjoying several events around town. Yes, it’s Hispanic Heritage Month, and there are lots of reasons to get out and immerse yourself in the culture. Not the least of which, it’s just fun!

Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival

7th Street And Lafayette Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63104

(314) 837-6100

www.hispanicfestivalstl.com

Ground zero for the best Hispanic celebration in St. Louis will be the Hispanic Festival-St. Louis from September 23 to 26th, 2017. All the fun and celebration you might expect of such an event will be happening in Soulard Park. So if you are looking for great entertainment, music, dancing, food and drink, this is the place to be. While you are strolling the over 70 informational and craft booths that will be there at the festival, enjoy authentic food and drinks, including margaritas, that you look forward to all year. It’s a sure bet the air will be filled with salsa, merengue, latin rock, percussion, cumbia and bachata music that will have you dancing in the isles. Make sure you stay for the low rider cruise car parade. And the festival is family friendly too, with a children’s pavilion full of great actives for the kids. Don’t let finances keep you from enjoying the fun. While admission is free, any proceeds raised go to scholarships to college bound and under privileged children.

Club Viva

408 N. Euclid Ave

St. Louis, MO 63108

(314) 361-0322

www.clubvivastl.com

You don’t need to wait for Hispanic Heritage Month to enjoy the excitement and fun of the salsa, merengue dance revolution. Club Viva is open year round for anyone with the drive to live the latino dance life. Latin Thursdays and Latin Saturdays offer you a free salsa lesson, a $5 cover, (Ladies free until 10:00 p.m.) and all the taco and quesadillas you can eat. And that’s just to get you warmed up. The hot latin music will draw you in without all the extras. If you want to follow up with more comprehensive lessons, great! Sign up for lessons starting at $15. Drop in at Club Viva and make Hispanic Heritage Month last all year long.

Chava’s Mexican Restaurant

925 Geyer Road

St. Louis, MO 63104

(314) 241-5503

www.chavasmexican.com

Maybe Hispanic Heritage Month motivated you to seek out great Mexican food, but it’s available to you all year long, on Geyer Road, and Vandailia Street for folks in Edwardsville. Eat in or carry out at both locations, but what ever you do, just get it! Start off with the freshest guacamole and chile con queso. Their menu is full of favorites like fajita quesadillas, tostadas and tacos, along with signature dishes that are sure to please like vegetable quesadillas and ranchero tacos. Pair any of that up with a margarita and you are enjoying Mexican food at its finests. Entrees start at $7.95 so the price is right. So, before you plan your other Mexican Heritage Month fun, stop in at Chava’s and grab a bite.

