Big Pull for IcePlex at Tonight’s County Council Meeting

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – There could be another lengthy discussion concerning the future of a proposed ice hockey complex during tonight’s St. Louis County Council meeting.

Two weeks ago, protesters gathered outside the council chambers seeking to put an end to plans to build four hockey rinks in Creve Coeur Lake Park, which would also serve as the new Blues practice facility.

Since then, County Council chair Sam Page has submitted a resolution seeking to delay the issuance of permits for the project, saying officials were misled.

Now Patrick Quinn, chairman of the Legacy Ice Foundation looking to build the new rinks, is hoping for a counter-rally during tonight’s meeting.

“Stick by the ordinance that was passed, which was sponsored by Chairman Page and supported by most of the members of that group in a unanimous vote,” he says.

Project opponents claim work to clear the site has already begun even though the National Park Service hasn’t given the approval needed for it to move forward.

