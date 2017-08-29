Calorie Counts Don’t Actually Influence Choices, Study Finds

Filed Under: calories, choices, impact, Menu

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Do you pay attention to those pesky calorie counts on menus? If you don’t, you’re not alone.

Calorie counts on restaurant menus sounds like a good idea, giving people an idea of how to balance the good with the bad. But according to a new study, there’s no conclusive evidence that showing calories leads people to make healthier choices.

Researchers at New York University studied the impact of New York City’s calorie count requirements. What they found was that menus listing calories do appear to influence some poeple in some settings and possibly some restaurant recipes, but there’s been no dramatic change in the amount of calories people consumed overall.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen