Calorie Counts Don’t Actually Influence Choices, Study Finds

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Do you pay attention to those pesky calorie counts on menus? If you don’t, you’re not alone.
Calorie counts on restaurant menus sounds like a good idea, giving people an idea of how to balance the good with the bad. But according to a new study, there’s no conclusive evidence that showing calories leads people to make healthier choices.
Researchers at New York University studied the impact of New York City’s calorie count requirements. What they found was that menus listing calories do appear to influence some poeple in some settings and possibly some restaurant recipes, but there’s been no dramatic change in the amount of calories people consumed overall.