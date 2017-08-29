CrimeStoppers Reward Increases for Quadruple Murder Information

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The fourth victim of last week’s quadruple homicide in North St. Louis County has been identified — and there’s a hefty reward for any information.

CrimeStoppers says it’s now offering $15,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for 10-year-old Terrence DeHeart’s death.

He was killed alongside his adoptive brother, Joseph Corley, and his adoptive mother, Patricia Stewart. Corley’s friend, Deandre Kelley, was also killed.

Police are still asking for the public’s help in solving the August 24 crime — they’re asking if anyone saw anything unusual between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. that day.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Steward family with funeral expenses.

