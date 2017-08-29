CrimeStoppers Reward Increases for Quadruple Murder Information

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The fourth victim of last week’s quadruple homicide in North St. Louis County has been identified — and there’s a hefty reward for any information.
CrimeStoppers says it’s now offering $15,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for 10-year-old Terrence DeHeart’s death.
He was killed alongside his adoptive brother, Joseph Corley, and his adoptive mother, Patricia Stewart. Corley’s friend, Deandre Kelley, was also killed.
Related story: Quadruple Murder Victim Got ‘Caught in the Web’
Police are still asking for the public’s help in solving the August 24 crime — they’re asking if anyone saw anything unusual between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. that day.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Steward family with funeral expenses.