David Letterman Joins Race Fans at Gateway Motorsports Park

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A race car owner himself, David Letterman joined thousands of fans for last weekends Indy Car Series return to Gateway Motorsports park in Madison, Illinois.

A local iconic figure scored an interview with him. He’s Mr Gary,The King of Hospitality, the host of the three year old ‘man on the street’ show called, “Them Yo People” adorned in a red velvet king’s crown. He says Letterman noticed him and asked to be on his show.

“Because the show is the only reality show starring you and your people, that’s our tag line. When we show up the people how out, so this is true to form. We were just in the moment, we had to be prepared for whoever, and it just happened to be at that time it was David Letterman,” he says.

Mr. Gary actually has decades of experience in the hospitality industry and still does consultant work as a meeting planner. You can see “Them Yo People” on Youtube and ABC 30.

