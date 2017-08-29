Elderly Woman Run Over in Dierberg’s Parking Lot Purse-Snatching

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOX) – An elderly woman is being treated for several broken bones after having her purse snatched – and being run over by the suspect’s car – outside the Florissant Dierberg’s store.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch is reporting the victim is 89 years old. Florissant Police Officer Steven Michael won’t confirm that, but says she was approached about 11:30 Wednesday morning by a car driven by a black man, with a white female passenger.
“The white female suspect exited the vehicle and grabbed the victim’s purse from her person, and then re-entered the suspect vehicle and sped off,” Michael says.
He says the suspects are in a white 2003 to 2006 Ford Freestyle with light gray or beige lower panels, a tinted rear window and sun roof. They fled north on Lindbergh from Washington.