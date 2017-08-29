Gov. Rauner Signs Voter Registration, Immigrant Protections

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner has signed into law something to encourage more people to get to the polls on election day.

People who use the Secretary of State or other state agencies will automatically be registered to vote unless they opt out.

“We, as a people, need to do everything we can to knock down barriers, remove hurdles, for all those who are eligible to vote to be able to vote,” Rauner says.

Rauner says the law will be phased in over the next two years.

Illinois also has a new law on the books the governor says will help police focus more on crime reduction.

Under the “TRUST” Act, police won’t be able to stop or detain someone solely based on their immigration status. Law enforcement officials, like Illinois State Police Director Leo Schmitz, say the law will encourage more illegal immigrants to report crimes or come forward as witnesses.

“All people in the state of Illinois should feel secure and have the ability to reach out to any is in law enforcement, whether they’re state, county, municipal, they should be able to report crimes and call for assistance. That’s what we do,” he says.

Proponents deny this will turn Illinois into a sanctuary state.

