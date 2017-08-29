Joel Osteen’s Houston Megachurch Opens Doors As Shelter

HOUSTON (AP) – The Houston megachurch led by televangelist Joel Osteen says it’s opened its doors to people seeking shelter as Harvey swamps the city.

Osteen had faced criticism for not using the massive Lakewood Church as a storm shelter. In a statement to ABC News Monday Osteen said the church “never” closed its doors and was serving as a relief supply distribution center. He said it would “house people once shelters reach capacity.”

Lakewood is receiving people who need shelter. We are also coordinating with the city as a collection site for distribution. — Lakewood Church (@lakewoodch) August 29, 2017

Victoria and I care deeply about our fellow Houstonians. Lakewood’s doors are open and we are receiving anyone who needs shelter. — Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) August 29, 2017

The church announced on Twitter it was receiving people who need shelter late Tuesday morning.

Lakewood Church apparently bought countless air mattresses and are prepping to open their doors. Took a while but good news.#JoelOsteen pic.twitter.com/MYXf1HqAbF — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 29, 2017

The 16,000-seat former arena was the longtime home of the NBA’s Houston Rockets.

Osteen’s comment stands in contrast to a church Facebook post and a since-deleted Instagram remark by Lakewood associate pastor John Gray, who said flooded highways had made the church inaccessible.

Lakewood is a nondenominational church hosting some 52,000 attendees weekly, and is one of the largest congregations in the U.S., reports MarketWatch.com.



