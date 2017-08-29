Netflix Releases ‘Jerry Before Seinfeld’ Trailer

Jerry Seinfeld is scheduled to perform in St. Louis this fall at the Fabulous Fox, but Netflix has the perfect way to watch what you can expect.
Take a look at the newly released trailer of Jerry Before Seinfeld, where he dives in deep about his childhood while living in Long Island.
Seinfeld said, “We grew up like wild dogs in the 60s’. No helmets, no seat belts, no restraint.”
You can watch Jerry Before Seinfeld, the first of two Seinfeld stand-up specials coming to Netflix on September 19th.
