Protesters Wait for Guilty Verdict in Stockley Trial

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – No verdict yet in the trial of former St. Louis police office Jason Stockley, accused of murder in the line of duty. Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside the court house downtown saying they believe the evidence demands a guilty verdict. Protestor Lashell Eikerenkoetter was asked what will happen if the officer is found not guilty.
“The reaction is going to be something that the city, and St. Louis doesn’t want to see or want to have. There’s going to be disruption everywhere. If we don’t get justice there will be no peace,” she says.
Eikerenkoetter stopped short of saying there could be violence, but says there could be disruption of traffic, buses and the status quo. Judge Timothy Wilson has been deliberating since August 18th. No word on when he could issue a verdict.