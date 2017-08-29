Rangers Commit Massive Mistake to Not Help Astros After Hurricane

Baseball is obviously not the most important thing happening in Texas right now. But even less important than baseball, are the ticket sales and attendance numbers of a August or September baseball game. Texas Rangers GM Jon Daniels apparently has mixed opinions.

The Houston Astros will play a three-game series against the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, this week. Hurricane Harvey has been dumping torrential rain on Texas since Sunday, causing catastrophic flooding across the state and in particular on Houston and the surrounding area.

“The safety of our fans, players and staff remain our main priority,” Astros President Reid Ryan said. “We are extremely grateful to the Tampa Bay Rays organization for allowing us to use their facility.”

Houston will lose three home games this week, and maybe more if the flood waters keep rising. However, there was an option to makes sure no one lost homes games. The Rangers could have agreed to host this week’s 3-game series, then the Sept. 25-27 series between the teams would be switched to Minute Maid Park.

Ryan said the Rangers didn’t want to give up the September dates – which would have come at the end of a nine-game road trip _ but were open to shifting the series to Arlington this week. The Rangers GM also told 105.3 The Fan that switching the games wouldn’t be fair to fans who had tickets to the September series.

Twitter quickly jumped on the comments:

Don't associate 'Texas' in front of the #Rangers name anymore. Losers. pic.twitter.com/CwVzUzTtcg — Jordan Dowsy (@SwaglsDead) August 29, 2017

Jeez stRangers. Zero words for this. https://t.co/hC13R0qW1v — patrick (@PatDStat) August 28, 2017

Don't forget the #Astros stepped up for Katrina victims. I chronicled their efforts in a chapter of my book on 2005 NL champs. pic.twitter.com/vpIeBP1lPK — Jose de Jesus Ortiz (@OrtizKicks) August 29, 2017

The Rangers have stated they will donate part of the 50/50 raffles from this week’s game to the American Red Cross.

We're donating proceeds from @Texas2Split 50/50 Raffle for all 3 games this weekend to American @RedCross for Hurricane relief. — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) August 28, 2017

That doesn’t make up for the failure to switch home series.

“We started looking at whatever options were out there — St. Louis, Tampa,” Ryan said. “The Rangers offered to host us this week, but not switch series with us. In essence, have all six of our remaining games (against the Rangers) at the ballpark in Arlington. We really looked at what is in the best interest of the integrity of the schedule. They didn’t want to end the season playing a 12-game road trip.

