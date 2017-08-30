Dierbergs Announces Grocery Delivery Service

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Schnucks now has some competition in St. Louis when it comes to the grocery delivery game.
Dierbergs has announced it’s partnered with Alabama-based “Shipt” to offer grocery delivery in as little as an hour to 800-thousand St. Louis area households. The service launches September 14th.
Schnucks has been delivering groceries through Instacart since February.
Shipt requires an annual membership. It’s normally $99 but new customers get $50 off that fee plus $25 off their first order. More information is available at shipt.com/dierbergs.