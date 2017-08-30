Fair Saint Louis Returns to Arch Riverfront Next Year

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Fair Saint Louis is returning home in 2018, four years after moving to Forest Park due to construction on the Arch Grounds.

The Fourth of July celebration will mark the grand opening of the Arch Grounds on July 4, 6, and 7.

The Arch grounds were the original home of the fair, since 1981.

The annual free event usually hosts hundreds of thousands of attendees with concerts throughout the three days.

A video was posted by Fair Saint Louis to announce the move back to it’s original site.

