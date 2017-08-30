Grant’s Farm Family Saga Concludes

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — The fate of Grant’s Farm has finally been announced.
In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Busch family said that a partnership group formed by Beatrice Busch Von Gontard, Peter Busch, Trudy Busch Valentine, Andrew Busch, and Robert Hermann Jr., grandson of August A. Busch Jr. (Gussie), plan to purchase the 270-acre attraction and keep it open and free to the public.
The new ownership group has welcomed Billy Busch to join them, which he is reportedly considering.
“We are absolutely thrilled by this outcome,” said Trudy Busch Valentine, Gussie Busch’s daughter and St. Louis resident. “Our grandfather bought Grant’s Farm in 1903. It means so much to our family to preserve this legacy. We look forward to partnering with Anheuser-Busch Inbev (ABI) and preserving Grant’s Farm for the enjoyment of the local community as well as our family for generations to come.”
The future of Grant’s Farm had been up in the air since November 2015 when the Saint Louis Zoo was considering purchasing the farm for $30 million from the Busch Family Real Estate Trust.
In March of 2016 Billy Busch unveiled his plan for acquiring and renovating Grant’s Farm. Two days after Billy Busch announce his 10-year business plan to buy and operate Grant’s Farm from the Family Trust, the Saint Louis Zoo suddenly dropped its offer.
In June of 2016, a judge said that Wells Fargo would decide the fate of the farm.