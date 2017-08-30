Local Group Hosts Diversity Lecture at Holocaust Museum

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – In the wake of Charlottesville and the presidential campaign, the Diversity Awareness Partnership is holding an event at the Holocaust Museum and Learning Center today that it hopes will help people deal with the growing divisiveness in the country.
It builds on the Listen. Talk. Learn. program it started three years ago, taking into account the effort to take down Confederate monuments and conversations about white nationalist and supremacist groups.
“We really hope that this session will provide some context, that these things didn’t just come out of nowhere, that some of these things have been happening over the course of time,” says Diversity Training Director Kenneth Pruitt.
Pruitt says today’s session quickly sold out, and because of the demand, they may begin holding monthly sessions to continue the difficult discussions over race.