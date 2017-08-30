Local Start-Up LaunchCode Responds to Criticisms

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis-based LaunchCode’s mission is to bridge the programming skills gap, but co-founder Jim McKelvey is responding to allegations that the not-for-profit isn’t having much success. He acknowledges that only about 11 percent of applicants to the program are ultimately placed in apprenticeships.
“One third of the people are naturally god at programming. If there’s three people in this room, the engineer, you and me, one of us is going to be good at programming,” he says.
McKelvey tells our Charlie Brennan that overall 700 prospective programmers have been placed in jobs.