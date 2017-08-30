Mayor Krewson Plans Town Hall Meetings on St. Louis Issues

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Mayor Lyda Krewson will hold five Town Hall meetings beginning in September.
The meetings will offer residents the opportunity to engage in conversation directly with Mayor Krewson and representatives from City departments about the issues facing St. Louis. The format of the Town Halls will include brief introductions from the Mayor and city representatives, with the majority of the event reserved for questions and commentary.
Town Halls will be held at different locations within the City, with four scheduled from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. A fifth meeting will be held on a Saturday afternoon to accommodate residents unable to attend on weeknights.
Additionally, residents who are unable to attend, or who want to submit questions ahead of time, may do so online at: http://bit.ly/askcityhallstl. Video streaming of each Town Hall will be available through the City’s Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/CityofStLouis/.