Republic Services Seeks Injunction to Prevent Protests Blocking Landfill

BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOX) – Republic Services, owner of the West Lake and Bridgeton landfills, is asking a judge to issue an order barring protesters from blocking the site.
The case stems from March of this year, when protesters with the Earth Defense Coalition chained themselves to barricades at the entrances to the Bridgeton Landfill – adjacent to the West Lake Landfill – forcing garbage trucks to cut through a nearby parking lot and damage the asphalt.
The landfill wants the judge to bar the protesters from future actions at the site.
Two of the protesters against the landfill appeared in court today in Clayton. They claim they were exerscising political speech to call attention to the radioactive waste at the site.
The West Lake Landfill is contaminated with nuclear waste left over from the Manhattan Project. Its neighbor, the Bridgeton Landfill, is dealing with an underground fire.