St. Louis One Step Closer to New Police Chief

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis is an incremental step closer to hiring a new police chief – the Citizen Advisory Committee knows which search firm it wants to hire, but the city hasn’t signed off yet.

The International Association of Chiefs of Police has helped conduct nationwide searches for Omaha, Memphis, and in 2015, Wentzville. Committee members met Tuesday hoping to pour over contract details, but there are still “scope of service” details that haven’t been sent in. The advisory committee asked for those details by the end of last week.

If hired, the IACP says its nationwide search services typically take five to six months.

