Trump in Missouri to Talk Tax Reform

SPRINGFIELD, MO (KMOX) – President Trump travels to Missouri today to promote his push for tax reform.
The White House says his remarks will focus on his “vision” for spurring job creation and economic growth by cutting rates, but don’t expect the details. CBS News White House correspondent Steven Portnoy says those could come from congress.
“The administration claims it plans to work closely with key members to craft a single bill that can pass both houses. The President’s original proposal to cut the corporate tax rate to 15 percent and lower the top income bracket to 35 percent is being met with some headwinds, and a tough fight is in store to protect cherished tax deductions,” he says.
Expected at Trump’s side are Senator Roy Blunt and Governor Eric Greitens, but not Josh Hawley, the Republican Attorney General likely taking on Claire McCaskill for Senate. He’s on vacation, tweeting photos of his kids in the mountains. Hawley writes in a Fox News op-ed this morning that he welcomes the president, and he welcomes tax reform.