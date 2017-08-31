Billy Busch Not Sure About Joining Grant’s Farm Family Agreement

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The family feud over the future of Grant’s Farm appears to be over.

Billy Busch, a guest on the Charlie Brennan Show, says currently “the trust owns Grant’s Farm, and then myself and my five siblings are beneficiaries of that trust.”

The agreement — four Busch brothers and sisters, excluding Adolphus, are buying the property, along with a nephew.

What about Billy?

“Now I have the option to get in also on buying Grant’s Farm, and that’s what Christy – my wife – and I and our children are deciding upon doing right now. Whether or not we’re going to do that, I’m not sure,” he says.

As far as his plans for building a Kraftig brewery, Billy Busch says he’s looking for sites in St. Louis — not in Grant’s Farm, as he previously proposed.

One thing he is sure about — Grant’s Farm will stay family-owned as their father wanted, and he expects it to remain free and open to the public.

The Busch family feud began in 2015 when some siblings wanted to sell the property to the St. Louis Zoo.

