BREAKING: Police Shoot Suspect in North St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in North St. Louis.
It happened a little after 4:30 this afternoon on Maffitt near East Prairie Avenue. One suspect was shot, and no officers were shot in the incident.
KMOX’s Brett Blume is on scene. He reports the suspect is alive, and an officer suffered a non-shooting leg injury.
A crowd has gathered along police tape outlining the scene – a large area that covers a couple blocks.
There is a news conference planned for 6:30 p.m. at St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters.
