BREAKING: Police Shoot Suspect in North St. Louis

UPDATED 5:54 p.m.
Filed Under: north St. Louis, Officer involved shooting, SLMPD, St. Louis police
(Brett Blume/KMOX)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in North St. Louis.

It happened a little after 4:30 this afternoon on Maffitt near East Prairie Avenue. One suspect was shot, and no officers were shot in the incident.

KMOX’s Brett Blume is on scene. He reports the suspect is alive, and an officer suffered a non-shooting leg injury.

A crowd has gathered along police tape outlining the scene – a large area that covers a couple blocks.

There is a news conference planned for 6:30 p.m. at St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen