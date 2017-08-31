Central Library to Host Drag Queen Story Time

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A good reader can capture a child’s attention and imagination. What about a man dressed in drag?
Drag Queen Story Time is coming to Central Library in downtown St. Louis next month.
“It’s no different than someone putting on a superhero costume … or really being a character of any sort,” says Pepi Parshall, with St. Louis Public Library.
The readers are trained volunteers: “Storytelling is more than just opening a book and reading the words,” she says. “Story time takes training. You need to be exciting, sing, dance. There’s a lot of elements to it.”
Pershall says Drag Queen Story Time started a few years ago in San Francisco, and has since been replicated around the country.
The kids will find the reader entertaining, and the big picture? “We are a public library; we are open to everyone.”
“We have a diverse community, and we are very inclusive of that community,” she adds.
The first Drag Queen Story Time is scheduled for Sept. 30.
