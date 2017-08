Chicago Cubs minor league catcher Taylor Davis is not a player St. Louis Cardinals fans should hate, fear or have great distain for. Instead, he should be celebrated for a very unique talent – to find the camera lens.

No Nikon, Canon or Polaroid can hide at the end of the dug out, in the stands or the press box. Davis’ eyes will find them.

Much love to the people. pic.twitter.com/R9mjeuewJ5 — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) August 30, 2017

And clearly, you were made for stardom. pic.twitter.com/HF21KOGsjG — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) August 30, 2017

…because why fit in, when you were born to stand out? pic.twitter.com/x2jEqDS4F2 — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) August 30, 2017

You go with it… pic.twitter.com/Gpp9aC43zZ — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) August 30, 2017

When you become a Twitter celebrity pic.twitter.com/9lariffmci — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) August 30, 2017

