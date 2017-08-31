Inside Pitch: Which Players Did the Cardinals Imitate As Kids?

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Think back to those times you’d play baseball in your backyard, who did you pretend to be? Stan Musial, Bob Gibson, Lou Brock, Albert Pujols, ect…
On this week’s Ameren Illinois Inside Pitch, former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kyle McClellan asked the current Cardinals who they imitated at the plate or on the mound.
Yadier Molina didn’t have to search far, he grew up with some of his greatest influences – his older brothers.
And it made a lot of sense for a couple of Texas guys, Matt Carpenter and Randal Grichuk, to both have gravitated to being huge fans of Astros like Lance Berkman, Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio.
