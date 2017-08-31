Kirkwood Promotes New Police Chief

KIRKWOOD, MO. (KMOX) – Kirkwood has a new Chief of Police, but he’s anything but new to Kirkwood.
Chief Brian Murphy started in Kirkwood 31 years ago. He says crime has changed since then.
“Years ago it was burglaries, and we don’t have the numbers of those like we used to. A lot of theft, a lot of credit cars, and a lot of fraud that we deal with that we didn’t have to before,” he says.
Murphy was promoted from Field Operations Captain. He says he’s never had a complaint filed against him, in part, because he doesn’t think community-based policing needs to be a “big production.” He says simply… treat people with respect and as you would want to be treated.