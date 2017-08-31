Man Charged With Pair Of Recent Hold-Ups

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOX) – Police have charged a St. Louis man in connection with a pair of recent robberies.

43-year-old Eric Dooley of the 5100 block of Weber Rd. is accused of holding up the PNC Bank on Gravois in Affton on August 24th, threatening to kill a teller if that person didn’t hand over the cash.

Then on August 28th a Schnucks store in Richmond Heights was robbed by what was later determined to be the same suspect.

Dooley was identified as the culprit by several witnesses.

He’s now charged with 1st Degree Robbery and Stealing Over $750.

Dooley’s being held on a $50,000 cash only bond.

