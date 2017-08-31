Missouri Representative Calls for Vandals to be “Hung”

Filed Under: comment, hanging, vandalism, Warren Love

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A western Missouri state representative is under fire after appearing to call for a “hanging” of those responsible for vandalizing a Springfield confederate monument.

Republican Warren Love of Osceola has since clarified he didn’t really mean they should be “hung from a tall tree with a long rope.” But Republican Shamed Dogan of Ballwin says words matter, and those were embarrassing.

59a743002c86a image Missouri Representative Calls for Vandals to be Hung

“I don’t know if he realizes the gravity of what he said, especially the context. We’re in a context now that the tensions are just really high in our country, and especially around racial tensions,” he says.

Dogan isn’t calling for Love’s resignation. He didn’t call for Maria Chapelle-Nadal to resign when she used Facebook to hope for the president’s assassination, but he says if Nadal is going to be removed, the same standards should be applied to Love. Representative Bruce Franks also responded to Warren’s comments on Twitter.

Senator Claire McCaskill issued a statement saying, “Representative Love should resign for his unacceptable comments.”

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen