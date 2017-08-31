Missouri Representative Calls for Vandals to be “Hung”

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A western Missouri state representative is under fire after appearing to call for a “hanging” of those responsible for vandalizing a Springfield confederate monument.
Republican Warren Love of Osceola has since clarified he didn’t really mean they should be “hung from a tall tree with a long rope.” But Republican Shamed Dogan of Ballwin says words matter, and those were embarrassing.
“I don’t know if he realizes the gravity of what he said, especially the context. We’re in a context now that the tensions are just really high in our country, and especially around racial tensions,” he says.
Dogan isn’t calling for Love’s resignation. He didn’t call for Maria Chapelle-Nadal to resign when she used Facebook to hope for the president’s assassination, but he says if Nadal is going to be removed, the same standards should be applied to Love. Representative Bruce Franks also responded to Warren’s comments on Twitter.
Senator Claire McCaskill issued a statement saying, “Representative Love should resign for his unacceptable comments.”