More Concerns Surface Over Ice Plex

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – After Tuesday night’s contentious exchange between St. Louis County executive Steve Stenger and County Council chairman Sam Page, there was more tension on display during a council meeting Wednesday.
Once again it centered on that ice complex proposal for Creve Coeur Lake Park, as Legacy Ice Foundation attorney Greg Smith faced a barrage of questions about on-site grading work being done prematurely.
“I really take objection that we’re being criticized for it. We followed all the rules consistently throughout this process, We have been completely transparent about it every step of the way,” he says.
He said it would be a shame if continued focus on the landscaping would scuttle a multi-Million dollar project that would enhance the entire region.
Nonetheless, Smith pledged that they would voluntarily stop grading the site pending approval from the National Parks Service.