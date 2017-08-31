New Childhood Cancer Treatment Approved by FDA

Filed Under: cancer, car t cells, childhood, FDA, treatment

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new type of cancer treatment for children.

It’s called CAR T Cell Therapy and will be available in this region at Siteman Cancer Center and St. Louis Children’s Hospital, where Washington University physician Dr. Armin Ghobadi specializes in treating leukemia.

“The CAR T cells, they find the cancer cells, and the cancer cells cannot hide anymore. They find and kill them and they are extremely effective,” he says.

Ghobadi says this treatment genetically engineers a patient’s own blood cells, turning them into assassins to seek and destroy childhood leukemia.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen