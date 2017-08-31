PHOTO: Deer Stopped for ‘Toll Evasion’

We are almost two weeks away from deer season (bow) in Missouri, which means even if you are not a hunter you should be keeping an eye out for them on the roads.
For example in Oakland, California where one deer decided to take the scenic route and ended up on the Bay Bridge.
The California Highway Patrol snapped a photo literally of a deer in the headlights and the animal was confronted for “toll evasion.”
The CHP tweeted the sighting as a doe, but once getting a closer look they noticed it was actually a buck!
CHP Public Information Officer Matthew Hamer said at 3:30 in the morning the deer ran off on its own without incident. Maybe it was just headed to Star-Bucks?