Plans for Paralyzed Police Officer’s Home To Be Unveiled

ROCK HILL, Mo. (KMOX) – We’ll get a look this afternoon at the plans for the home being built for former Rock Hill Police Officer Matt Crosby, who’s been paralyzed since being shot while on duty over seven years ago.

Architect David Schaub, of Schaub+Strote Architects, says they’ve been working with Matt and his family on the design since January . “It’s a way for him to finally have full accessibility around his house and enjoy time with his two sons.”

He says for Crosby, an avid outdoorsman, the outside is as important as the inside.

The 5,000 square foot ranch-style home will sit on a wooded site in St. Charles County. It sits adjacent to a pond. “We’ve actually sited the site of the house directly adjacent to it so he can actually enjoy the pond from his back deck and even throw a fishing line out and do a little fishing from his back porch.”

In the side yard will be a swimming pool, where Crosby can get therapy and enjoy time with his sons.

“The entire site is set up so he can have full accessibility from the house, and get out,” Schaub says. “We’ve set up pathways that are accessible to him so he can enjoy the woods.”

The inside will have wide hallways, an elevator to a lower level that has access to the outside, and a wraparound porch. Crosby will also have access to the garage and his accessible vehicles.

“What we were trying to capture,” Schaub says, “is a house that is very comfortable for him inside but can really let him enjoy the outdoors also. Try to bring the outdoors in.”

Schaub says the process was a challenge. “It takes a little more room to create wider hallway spaces and wider doorways and get the technology in to be able to move freely around the house while you’re in a wheelchair. But, he’s been a great guy to work with and it was actually a fun process to design,”

Schaub says the final cost hasn’t been determined yet, but they will need volunteers and donations of labor, materials and money to get the home built.

