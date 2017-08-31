President Trump to Donate $1 Million to Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

US President Donald Trump holds the state flag of Texas outside of the Annaville Fire House after attending a briefing on Hurricane Harvey in Corpus Christi, Texas on August 29, 2017. President Donald Trump flew into storm-ravaged Texas Tuesday in a show of solidarity and leadership in the face of the deadly devastation wrought by Harvey -- as the battered US Gulf Coast braces for even more torrential rain. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – President Trump will donate $1 million towards relief efforts in Texas, stated White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday.

The money will come from the President’s personal accounts, Sanders says. He has yet to pick a charity and is open to suggestions she says. Trump will visit Texas Saturday for the second time since the deadly Hurricane Harvey hit.

Sanders could not say with certainty if the president will be donating money from his own bank account or the Donald J. Trump Foundation.

“I don’t know the legal part of exactly that, but he said his personal money so I would assume” that comes from him directly, Sanders says, reports CBS News.

Mr. Trump was criticized for failing to address victims of the storm early on, and has been criticized in the past for giving less of his income to charity than some other prominent wealthy people.

