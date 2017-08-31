President Trump to Donate $1 Million to Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – President Trump will donate $1 million towards relief efforts in Texas, stated White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday.
The money will come from the President’s personal accounts, Sanders says. He has yet to pick a charity and is open to suggestions she says. Trump will visit Texas Saturday for the second time since the deadly Hurricane Harvey hit.
Sanders could not say with certainty if the president will be donating money from his own bank account or the Donald J. Trump Foundation.
“I don’t know the legal part of exactly that, but he said his personal money so I would assume” that comes from him directly, Sanders says, reports CBS News.
Mr. Trump was criticized for failing to address victims of the storm early on, and has been criticized in the past for giving less of his income to charity than some other prominent wealthy people.