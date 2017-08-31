St. Louis Travel Advisory Scaring Off Potential Transplants

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s not just tourists and conventioneers who’re turned away by the St. Louis area’s racial and crime problems. Anthony Bartlett, founder of St. Louis Transplants, says he regularly counsels people who’re thinking about moving to the region for work, so he knows what their perceptions are.



Bartlett says a lot of companies send their talent prospects to him to answer questions about st. Louis, and more often than not those questions aren’t about the architecture, sports or tech scene – they’re about crime and race. Bartlett says St. Louis has a ‘Google problem.’ When outsiders Google St. Louis, what they see usually is not positive.

“For along time, for many many years, it was tornadoes, then it was crime, definitely for two or three years there Ferguson would have been right at the very top of the list, he says.

Now he says it’s the NAACP travel advisory. Another issue – politics.

“Over the last year or so, what used to be the last thing on somebody’s list is now the first, and that’s politics. People will say ‘I’m very very concerned about moving to a red state. I’m concerned about moving from a blue state to a red state, what’s that going to be like?'” he says.

Bartlett says he talked with, for instance, someone from Berkeley California who had a job offer in St. Louis but had never met a Republican before and was a little skiddish.

