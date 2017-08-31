Third Charge in Pure Snatching

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A third person has been charged in the attack on an 88-year-old woman outside a Dierbergs store in Florissant.
Michael Fuller of St. Louis is charged with first degree robbery as are his two co-defendants, Christina Reed and Montrel Fuller. The trio allegedly attacked the 88 year old woman as she walked out of Dierbergs and took her purse, knocked her to the ground and dragged her as they tried to speed away.
Fuller is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $100 thousand bond.