Union Station Updates Slowed by Aquarium Ideas

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The big fix up of Union Station is moving along, although a few months behind schedule. Owner Bob O’Loughlin says it’s not about money. He’s paying cash, he says. The problem is he keeps getting more ideas for that aquarium.
“What we wanted to do is go around the country and make sure we’ve got it right. I’ve visted probably ten aquariums around the country,” he says.
O’Loughlin says they’re seeking bids now on the aquarium and the ferris wheel, with hopes of starting construction “sometime before the first of the year.” He says the $100 million renovation of Union Station will be complete by the spring of 2019.