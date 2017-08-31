Wells Fargo Admits a Total of 3.5 Million Bank Accounts Are Potentially Fake

Associated Press – Wells Fargo is now saying 3.5 million accounts were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, a dramatic increase from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.
The banking giant says it has uncovered an additional 1.4 million phony accounts opened without customers consent or knowledge, over a 7 year span.
