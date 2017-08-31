Wells Fargo Admits a Total of 3.5 Million Bank Accounts Are Potentially Fake

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JULY 14: A sign is posted at a Wells Fargo Bank branch office on July 14, 2017 in San Francisco, California. San Francisco based Wells Fargo & Co. reported better-than-expected second quarter earnings with profits up 5 percent to $5.8 billion, or $1.07 per share. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Associated Press – Wells Fargo is now saying 3.5 million accounts were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, a dramatic increase from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.

The banking giant says it has uncovered an additional 1.4 million phony accounts opened without customers consent or knowledge, over a 7 year span.

