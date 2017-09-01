BREAKING: 2 Police Officers Shot Near Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Dozens of officers are gathered at Barnes-Jewish Hospital after St. Louis police confirm two officers have been shot.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department tweeted Friday afternoon that both officers are in stable condition.

Two officers were shot at 14th and Cass. They are both stable at the hospital. Suspect is at large. More info to come. — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 1, 2017

The incident happened near 14th Street and Cass. Police say the suspect in this shooting is still at large.

Police swarm BJC emergency. pic.twitter.com/XbeWENlCej — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) September 1, 2017

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson is at Barnes-Jewish.

Mayor Krewson has arrived, while we await some word on how many officers were shot, and how badly. pic.twitter.com/dv2k2XWpWU — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) September 1, 2017

KMOX’s Kevin Killeen is standing by at the hospital, where he reports there are more than 30 police officers, and more than 20 police vehicles.

.@SLMPD SWAT officers leaving the scene at 14th/Cass, two officers shot this afternoon, suspect at large. Officers stable. @kmoxnews pic.twitter.com/67wvU6QHwm — Alex Degman (@AlexDegmanKMOX) September 1, 2017

The .@SLMPD officers were shot at 20th/Cass this is staging area at 14th/Cass. Shooting suspects still at large. Officers stable. @kmoxnews pic.twitter.com/InywfATmOW — Alex Degman (@AlexDegmanKMOX) September 1, 2017

KMOX’s Alex Degman is on the scene at 14th and Cass.

This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

