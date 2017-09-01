BREAKING: 2 Police Officers Shot Near Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Dozens of officers are gathered at Barnes-Jewish Hospital after St. Louis police confirm two officers have been shot.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department tweeted Friday afternoon that both officers are in stable condition.

The incident happened near 14th Street and Cass. Police say the suspect in this shooting is still at large.

 

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson is at Barnes-Jewish.

KMOX’s Kevin Killeen is standing by at the hospital, where he reports there are more than 30 police officers, and more than 20 police vehicles.

KMOX’s Alex Degman is on the scene at 14th and Cass.

This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

