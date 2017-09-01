Police Chief Weighs in on Stockley Trial

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Among those bracing for the pending announcement of a verdict in the Jason Stockley case is St. Louis police chief Lawrence O’Toole.
Stockley’s the former city officer charged with murder in the 2011 shooting death of a motorist. O’Toole says as far as he’s concerned, the St. Louis police department held Stockley accountable by kicking him off the force.
As for Judge Timothy Wilson’s impending verdict, O’Toole says Stockley has already been held accountable by the force, now he’s being held accountable by the people.
“The system, like it or not, the system worked. He was held accountable internally, he is no longer employed by us, and the criminal justice system is holding his accountable now,” he says.
Activists have warned there will be civil disruptions if that verdict comes back “not guilty”.