‘Sk8 the State’ Crosses Missouri for MS Research

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A former St. Louis roller derby star is skating across Missouri to raise money for Multiple Sclerosis research.
Dallis Meyer retired from the sport but still coaches the St. Louis Gatekeepers men’s team. She lost her father to MS a couple of years ago.
“Over time we were able to give him medications that were new on the market and extended his prognosis several years, at least two decades. We’re very fortunate for that and all of that happens through research,” she says.
Meyer teamed up with ‘Sk8 the State for MS,’ a group that traverses a different state each year via roller skates to raise money. She and the group’s founder, Melissa Dittberner, are skating west on Route 36. They started in Hannibal Wednesday and hope to reach St. Joe by Sunday.
Information on how to donate is available on YouCaring.com