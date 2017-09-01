Work Stops on Site of Proposed IcePlex

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – All work has stopped for now at the site of a proposed hockey rink in Creve Coeur Park after the National Park Service asked the Missouri Department of Natural Resources take a second look a the project.

At issue is whether construction of a Blues Hockey practice facility on park land could violate federal guidelines. St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger says the project is okay because “95 percent of the time” the ice rink would be used by non-profit groups.

“I supported the project and still do, and I’m not going to backtrack on my vote. I think this is something that’s wonderful for our community, something that our families can use. There is nothing inappropriate about it, there are only good things that will come form this project,” he says.

An attorney for the developer says he’s confident the project will move forward, but it’s not clear how long the review by the Missouri DNR will take.

