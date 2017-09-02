Cardinals Bail Out Flaherty With Late Surge

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dexter Fowler hit a leadoff triple in the ninth inning and scored the go-ahead run on Kolten Wong’s single moments later, Stephen Piscotty later hit a two-run homer, and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied from a three-run deficit to beat the San Francisco Giants 11-6 on Friday night.

Greg Garcia hit a tying RBI triple in the top of the eighth inning off Mark Melancon, then Sam Dyson (1-2) gave it up in the ninth. Tyler Lyons (3-0) pitched the eighth for the win.

Paul DeJong added a two-run double in the six-run ninth and Yadier Molina had an RBI single.

Harrison Bader hit a two-run homer in the third for St. Louis before San Francisco added on again with Hunter Pence’s two-run triple in the bottom half.

Randal Grichuk added a solo homer in the sixth for the Cardinals, his third straight game clearing the fences.

Brandon Crawford’s two-run homer held this time a night after he had one overturned on review that Major League Baseball said earlier Friday should have counted.

Before St. Louis scored nine runs over the final three innings, Johnny Cueto was in line for a victory in his first start since July 14 after a stint on the disabled list with tender spots on three pitching fingers and then a flexor muscle strain in his forearm that interrupted his rehab.

Denard Span added a run-scoring single in the second and Crawford wound up with two doubles in his three-hit day.

Cueto left in the top of the sixth to a warm ovation after throwing 80 pitches, his predetermined limit. He gave up two runs and four hits, struck out two and walked one.

The Giants, who have lost seven of eight and 10 of 13, turned a nifty — not to mention rare — 1-5-4 double play to end the fourth. After Molina’s one-out triple, Cueto fielded Piscotty’s comebacker and threw to third baseman Kelby Tomlinson. He chased down and tagged Molina between the mound and home plate then fired to second baseman Joe Panik to get Piscotty.

In the fifth, Crawford barehanded on the hop a hard bouncer by Garcia for the initial out.

Right-hander Jack Flaherty allowed five runs and eight hits over four innings, struck out six and walked one to lose in his major league debut.

OVERHEATING

The first-pitch temperature of 93 degrees was the hottest for a game beginning after 7 p.m. in AT&T Park’s 18-year history. It topped an 84-degree start on Sept. 12, 2003 vs. Milwaukee.

HOME RUN NEGATED

MLB said Crawford should have had a two-run homer in San Francisco’s 5-2 loss Thursday.

It was initially ruled a home run then got overturned after a 4-minute, 8-second video review, with umpires deciding fans had reached over brick facade in right field.

“The call should have been confirmed as a home run for Crawford. MLB regrets this error,” baseball said in a statement.

Crawford didn’t want to discuss it before the game.

Manager Bruce Bochy wishes his shortstop at least got to add a home run and two RBIs to his season total.

“They were up front they made a mistake,” he said. “Unfortunately for Brandon he loses a home run.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: LF Tommy Pham sat out with a swollen right thumb he hurt sliding into second Thursday night. Manager Mike Matheny said Pham woke up Friday and the thumb was tighter than expected. There was a chance he could be available late but his status to start Saturday was unclear.

Giants: LF Jarrett Parker left the game with tightness in his left side and was considered day to day. … LHP Madison Bumgarner, scratched from his scheduled Thursday start with flu-like symptoms, took batting practice and could start as soon as Sunday. … Melancon could be facing a season-ending procedure with a recovery time of 6 to 8 weeks, Bochy said. The reliever missed 36 games with a right pronator strain. … 3B Pablo Sandoval had the night off while RF Pence was scheduled to rest Saturday.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Lance Lynn (10-8, 3.14 ERA) looks to win his first decision in five starts since consecutive victories on July 30 and Aug. 5.

Giants: RHP Chris Stratton (2-3, 3.82) makes his sixth major league start facing the Cardinals for the first time.

More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

