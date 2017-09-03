Charges Filed In St. Louis Police Shooting

Devonte Morgan (St. Louis Police photo)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)- Some developments in Friday’s shooting of two St. Louis city police officers…

The police department announced Sunday that 24-year-old Devonte Morgan of St. Louis is charged with three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action,and one count of unlawful possession of a gun.

A judge set Morgan’s bond at $300,000.

Police say a second person detained for the shooting was not charged.

As for the injured officers, they were both released from the hospital by Sunday morning.

A third victim, identified only as a 24-year-old female bystander, remained in critical condition at last check.

Our earlier coverage:

http://stlouis.cbslocal.com/2017/09/01/breaking-2-police-officers-reported-shot-near-downtown-st-louis/

