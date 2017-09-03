Charges Filed In St. Louis Police Shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)- Some developments in Friday’s shooting of two St. Louis city police officers…
The police department announced Sunday that 24-year-old Devonte Morgan of St. Louis is charged with three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action,and one count of unlawful possession of a gun.
A judge set Morgan’s bond at $300,000.
Police say a second person detained for the shooting was not charged.
As for the injured officers, they were both released from the hospital by Sunday morning.
A third victim, identified only as a 24-year-old female bystander, remained in critical condition at last check.
Our earlier coverage:
