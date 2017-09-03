Wounded Police Officers Out Of Hospital

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Police issued a brief update, Sunday, on Friday’s shooting that injured two police officers and a bystander.

They say the two officers have been released from the hospital and will continue their recovery at home.

They were shot in the legs and have shrapnel wounds on their faces.

The bystander is reportedly still in critical condition with a gunshot wound to on her head.

Police say two suspects with criminal records are in custody.

Our earlier story:

http://stlouis.cbslocal.com/2017/09/01/breaking-2-police-officers-reported-shot-near-downtown-st-louis/

