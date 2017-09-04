Martinez Shuts Out Padres 2-0

SAN DIEGO (AP) Carlos Martinez threw a three-hitter and struck out 10, Yadier Molina hit a two-run single and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Diego Padres 2-0 Monday for their fourth victory in five games.

The Cardinals remained three games behind Colorado in the race for the NL’s second wild card.

It was the second career shutout and complete game for Martinez (11-10). He got his first of each on June 10 when he threw a four-hitter and struck out 11 in a 7-0 victory against Philadelphia. He also pitched nine scoreless innings against San Francisco on May 20 in a game the Cardinals lost 3-1 in the 13th.

Martinez allowed only three singles and walked three. The Padres didn’t get a runner into scoring position the whole game and never had two runners on in any inning.

Martinez earned a big hug from Molina after the catcher threw out Cory Spangenberg to end the game.

Luis Perdomo (7-9) pitched well except for the fourth, when the first four Cardinals reached base. Tommy Pham singled, Paul DeJong walked and Jose Martinez singled to load the bases. Molina hit a flyball to left field that bounced off the glove of Jose Pirela after a long run.

Perdomo allowed two runs and seven hits in six innings, struck out six and walked three.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: 1B Matt Carpenter left in the fifth inning with right shoulder tendinitis. Pham left in the seventh with a sore right shoulder. He was injured while stealing second in the fourth inning and was checked by a trainer but stayed in the game in left field.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Michael Wacha (10-7, 4.20) is scheduled to start Tuesday night’s game. He’s 2-0 with a 1.89 ERA in three starts against San Diego.

Padres: LHP Travis Wood (3-4, 5.47) is 6-6 with a 5.37 ERA in 31 career games, including 18 starts, against St. Louis.

