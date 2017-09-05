By Tere Scott

Football is more than just a game or sport. Every game is an opportunity to get together with friends and celebrate the action on the field. When the St. Louis Rams were part of downtown, large crowds would pack the Dome whenever a home game was scheduled, and the parking lot was filled with open tailgates. Who needs a tailgate party when you can cheer on your favorite NFL team at these best football bars in St. Louis.

Llewelyn’s Pub

1732 S. 9th St.

St. Louis, MO 63108

(314) 361-3003

www.llywelynspub.com

The best place to see all of the on-field plays is sitting with friends in the original pub location to catch all of the action. This Celtic-themed bar and restaurant offers big-screen televisions behind the bar, as well as an outdoor patio if you need a moment of quiet. St. Louis may no longer have a football team, but you can still hop on the trolley to catch a live sporting event. The trolley will pick you up outside the front door to this Soulard location, and it will take you to home Cardinals and Blues games. Now, this popular area pub has more than one location from downtown to St. Charles County.

The Post Sports Bar & Grill

7372 Manchester Road

Maplewood, MO 63143

(314) 645-1109

www.thepostsportsbar.com

Enjoy the best place to gather friends for fantasy football leagues. For the full experience, buy your entire fantasy pass ticket, and reserve a draft room. Watch your favorite football team on the high-definition screens that line the wall. Come hungry, because the food specials are affordable and delicious.

Amsterdam Tavern

3175 Morganford Road

St. Louis, MO 63116

(314) 772-8224

www.amserdamtavern.com

If you like football of the European variety, this is the place to be. The place is packed on nights when there is a game with sports fans looking to cheer and enjoy some good friends and food. Order some of the best burgers from next door, and the server will deliver it to you in the bar. Rent a party room, and celebrate your favorite team any way you want.

Weber’s Front Row

8169 Big Bend Blvd.

Webster Groves, MO 63119

(314) 961-4500

www.webersfrontrow.com

Watch your favorite football team on one of the 30 televisions. Bring the whole family as your kids will be happily entertained with the arcade games. Cheer on with friends while enjoying some of St. Louis fare that the town is known for. Sink your teeth into thin-crust pizza and toasted ravioli that people come to the area to enjoy.

Friendly’s Sports Bar & Grill

3503 Roger Place

St. Louis, MO 63116

(314) 771-2040

www.friendlyssportsbar.com

When you want to watch the game in the comfort of your living room, but you want the atmosphere that cheers on the game, this is the place to be. With more than 40 flat screen TVs, you are sure to find your favorite football team playing on screen. When you need a moment to step away and unwind, step out to the quiet patio and get a breath of fresh air before heading back to root on your team to victory. As the name of the bar & grill implies, this welcoming place in South City has expanded now to include a location in South County.

