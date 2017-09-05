Blues Coach Creates Online Auction To Support Houston Flood Relief

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Mike Yeo played five seasons of IHL hockey for the Houston Aeros, and he wants to help the city in it’s time of major need. The St. Loui Blues have created an online auction for fans to bid on, including seats on the team’s charter to Dallas, with all the proceeds going towards Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts.

“Watching and seeing what was going on down there, if there was something I could do in any way to help, I felt like that’s what I needed to do,” Yeo said. “You’re seeing people all around the United States doing this right now, and whether it’s a small amount or an enormous amount like J.J. Watt, everything is huge to the people down there.

“The more of us that help, the more it adds up.”

Auction items include:

– A road trip for two to see the Blues battle Dallas on the road on Dec. 28. The trip includes two seats on the team’s charter, accommodations at the team hotel and tickets to the game.

– A one-hour youth hockey practice session coached by Yeo.

– Yeo’s game-worn Winter Classic coaches jacket.

– Four plaza level tickets, seats in Yeo’s postgame press conference and a meet-and-greet.

– Four glass seats for Opening Night vs. Dallas on Oct. 7 at Scottrade Center.

– Four tickets and four passes for the Sub Zero Vodka Bar for a mutually-agreed upon Blues home game at Scottrade Center.

Click here to bid on the items

The bidding opened on Tuesday, and closes on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

If you don’t wish to bid, but just want to donate to the cause, you can do so here.

