British Businessman Pushes for International Flights

Filed Under: British Airways, Flight, Lord Swarj Paul

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – One of Britain’s most influential businessmen is trying to bring a transatlantic flight back to St. Louis.

Lord Swarj Paul was on the board for London’s Olympic bid that got them the games in 2012. He’s 86 and traveled to St. Louis for groundbreaking of new headquarters for his American steel company Bull Moose Tube. He says hopping the pond would be easier with a direct flight.

READ MORE: St. Louis Lambert Airport Lands WOW Air for More International Flights

“I’m a very strong supporter for very personal reasons,” he says. “It makes my life much easier.”

Lord Paul is invested in St. Louis, and he says he’s had some meetings

“I have also been trying to persuade British Airways that it will be a good thing,” he says.

British Airways just added a flight to London Heathrow to Nashville. Observers say that slot was going to either the Music City or the Gateway City. Lambert is ramping up its international service again. In addition to the push for mainland Europe, it just added a WOW air flight to Iceland.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen