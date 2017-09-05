British Businessman Pushes for International Flights

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – One of Britain’s most influential businessmen is trying to bring a transatlantic flight back to St. Louis.
Lord Swarj Paul was on the board for London’s Olympic bid that got them the games in 2012. He’s 86 and traveled to St. Louis for groundbreaking of new headquarters for his American steel company Bull Moose Tube. He says hopping the pond would be easier with a direct flight.
“I’m a very strong supporter for very personal reasons,” he says. “It makes my life much easier.”
Lord Paul is invested in St. Louis, and he says he’s had some meetings
“I have also been trying to persuade British Airways that it will be a good thing,” he says.
British Airways just added a flight to London Heathrow to Nashville. Observers say that slot was going to either the Music City or the Gateway City. Lambert is ramping up its international service again. In addition to the push for mainland Europe, it just added a WOW air flight to Iceland.