Cross-State Skaters Raise Thousands for MS Research

Filed Under: donations, multiple sclerosis, sk8 the state, Skate

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Two women successfully roller skated across Missouri, and they raised thousands for Multiple Sclerosis research in doing so.

Dallis Meyer retired from roller derby a couple of years ago but is still an active skater. She and Melissa Dittberner started in Hannibal and skated into St. Joe around 4 p.m. Sunday.

READ MORE: ‘Sk8 the State’ Crosses Missouri for MS Research

“I feel great. We stayed pretty hydrated and Pushed through some of the hills that were really tough, and I was really impressed that neither of us really cracked, I never thought that would be possible,” she says.

Meyer says they raised about $2600 for MS research during the skate, both from online and in person donations.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen