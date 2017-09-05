Cross-State Skaters Raise Thousands for MS Research

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Two women successfully roller skated across Missouri, and they raised thousands for Multiple Sclerosis research in doing so.
Dallis Meyer retired from roller derby a couple of years ago but is still an active skater. She and Melissa Dittberner started in Hannibal and skated into St. Joe around 4 p.m. Sunday.
READ MORE: ‘Sk8 the State’ Crosses Missouri for MS Research
“I feel great. We stayed pretty hydrated and Pushed through some of the hills that were really tough, and I was really impressed that neither of us really cracked, I never thought that would be possible,” she says.
Meyer says they raised about $2600 for MS research during the skate, both from online and in person donations.