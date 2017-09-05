Endangered Advisory For Missing Brentwood Teenager

BRENTWOOD, MO (KMOX)-Authorities are looking in and around O’Fallon, Missouri for a Brentwood teen who’s gone missing, after sending suicidal texts to a girl.
His family says 15-year-old Samuel Heisel left home after midnight Tuesday morning. The car he was driving was found wrecked and abandoned at Old Highway 79 and North Main in O’Fallon at about 7 a.m. Suicide notes were inside the vehicle.
Police used search dogs Tuesday morning, and have the helicopter out Tuesday afternoon, looking for him.
The Missouri Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Person Advisory.
Heisel is Asian. He’s 5-8, 130 lb. with black hair, brown eyes and a disfigured right arm.
He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a logo or lettering on the chest, gray shorts and black Nike shoes. If you see him, call 9-1-1.